Search underway for 5 people connected to altercation with Charlotte officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people connected to an altercation with a Charlotte officer in uptown on Monday.

Police said Capt. Koch was assaulted by protesters at the Government Center, Monday, June 8.

James Marciano, 27, has been arrested and charged with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, and disorderly conduct.

Detectives are actively working to identify the other five suspects involved.

FOX 46 cameras captured the tense moment Monday as a protester shoved a CMPD officer to the ground near the government center in uptown.

CMPD Captain Brad Koch found himself surrounded by protesters. CMPD has been facilitating protests throughout the City of Charlotte over the last two weeks.

Koch can be seen being shoved by a protester and appears to try and apprehend the protester. A number of protesters tried to come to his defense and ultimately Koch was separated from the group. In the video, he appears to be radioing for help following the melee.

Koch was involved in an incident on Sunday that resulted in the arrest of two ‘agitators’ late Sunday night during a protest.

