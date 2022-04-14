CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are responding to an incident off of Moores Chapel Road in the area of Claremont Road and Dunleigh Drive in West Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers attempted to arrest a suspect with multiple arrest warrants shortly after 9 a.m. The suspect fled on foot and officers then set up a perimeter to ensure the safety of neighbors in the area.

At this time, it is unclear if the suspect has been caught or is still on the run. Investigators are reportedly still on the scene. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and contact 911 if you see anything suspicious.