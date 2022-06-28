CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who fired multiple rounds at police officers last week has been charged with attempted murder, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding 33-year-old Joshua Gaither, who was said to be in crisis, at a home on Hunting Ridge Lane.

When officers started a dialogue with him, he started shooting at officers, according to the police report. SWAT was called in and ultimately he was arrested.

Man surrenders after firing multiple shots at police in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says

He has been charged with attempted murder and assault on law enforcement.

No officers were injured.