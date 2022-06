CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A school bus crash has been reported in southwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The accident happened on S Tryon Street at Arrowood road.

There was one non-life-threatening injury reported by MEDIC and that person was rushed to a local hospital.

Courtesy: MEDIC

Courtesy: MEDIC

Courtesy: MEDIC

Courtesy: MEDIC

Children were on the bus but none were injured.

Traffic cameras show the area was heavily impacted by traffic.