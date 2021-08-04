Moving Truck Scams: Families lost $100K in personal items, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Moving is a hassle. Imagine the moving company you hired stealing your payment along with all your personal belongings.

Three unrelated cases over the last six months are being investigated by CMPD, the FBI, and other state agencies.

Detective Tod Taylor with CMPD spoke at a news conference on Wednesday and said he is handling one of the cases. Taylor said the victims in his case made an online payment.

CMPD

Of those three cases, one was out of Texas where a family lost $100,000 in personal belongings and heirlooms. They also lost their $4,500 payment. In another case out of Sarasota, Florida, one family lost thousands in personal items and a $1,700 payment.

CMPD said they do have some leads but that no arrests or charges have been brought at this time.