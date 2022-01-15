Saturday PM Forecast: Snow, freezing rain, sleet approach the Carolinas from the west

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Snow and a wintry mix will quickly spread overnight as the storm approaches from the west. There will be a burst of snow at the beginning before transitioning over to a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain early Sunday morning.

Places north of I-40 will stay as snow through the entire event causing snowfall totals to be higher over the mountains and foothills. The wintry mix will last into the afternoon Sunday, but as many locations to the southeast climb above the freezing mark, we could see a brief period of rain.

Cold air and windy conditions will blast into the area behind the storm causing another batch of light snow to push through before conditions dry out late Sunday. Some snow showers could linger across the Mountains early Monday morning but should taper off quickly.

***WINTER STORM WARNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING***

***ICE STORM WARNING THROUGH 1 AM MONDAY***

Accumulations will vary significantly across the area with around 8-12” possible over the highest elevations. The foothills will settle somewhere in the 6” to 8” range with places along the I-40 corridor will be around 4-6” of snow. Just northwest of the Queen City we could see around 2-4”, while the metro and spots southeastward will likely land somewhere between 1-2” of snow.

Another concern would be the ice where snow totals are limited. It does not take much ice to cause a number of problems on the roadways, so the potential for a 0.25” of ice can lead to some issues Sunday. There could also be up to 0.5” of ice possible across our south and east counties.

Be aware of slick spots on the roads and downed tree limbs Sunday, which could affect power lines and cause power outages. Breezy & blustery conditions on the back end of this storm will also enhance some of these threats.

Cold temperatures will settle in on the back end of this storm, which will pose the threat of black ice on untreated and scarcely traveled roadways. The black ice threat will last until mid-morning Monday, especially for our mountain and foothill counties.

Cool & Breezy conditions will settle in on Monday with below normal temps lasting until mid-week.

Tonight: Wintry weather arrives. Low 28.

Sunday: Wintry weather, Slick travel. Hi: 34

Monday: Black ice early, Mostly sunny. Hi: 41 Lo: 25