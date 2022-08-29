CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The woman who was shot by CMPD officers who were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order nearly two weeks ago at a home in south Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed Monday.

Brenda Donahue, 60, succumbed to her injuries Thursday, CMPD said. An officer was also injured during the gunfire exchange after being shot in the chest. CMPD said protective equipment stopped the bullet.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

CMPD also released the name of the officer involved in the shooting as CMPD Officer Brandon Graham who, per protocol, has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The incident happened Friday, Aug. 19, in the 8900 block of St. Croix Lane in south Charlotte

RELATED: Officer unharmed after being hit in south Charlotte shootout

Officers said they were serving an involuntary commitment order for a woman in the area. Reports state a man opened the door, and as officers called out inside the home for the woman, she shot at the three officers. Another officer returned fire and shot the woman; police immediately began to render aid.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries before she passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25. Her family has been notified of her death, CMPD said.