Robinhood to invest over $11 million in Charlotte expansion, create 400 new jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Robinhood, a stock trading app company based in California, plans to invest in a new office in Charlotte, creating nearly 400 jobs in the area, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

“With the second-largest financial center in the nation, North Carolina is one of the fastest-growing tech hubs where companies like this know they can flourish,” Cooper said.

Robinhood Markets, Inc, describes itself as a mobile-first investing platform that provides commission-free stock and cryptocurrency trading.

Alexa Mesa, Head of Customer Experience for Robinhood said Charlotte’s talented and diverse workforce made it an easy choice for the financial tech company as it looks to expand.

“We’re confident that Charlotte’s workforce will further contribute to our mission and lower the barriers to investing for all,” Mesa said. “We’re thrilled to join the Charlotte community.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the average salary for the new positions exceeds Mecklenburg County’s overall average annual wage of $71,689.