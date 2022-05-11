CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News was the first on the scene of a CMS bus crash Wednesday morning, with more than a dozen South Mecklenburg High School students on board.

Fifteen students were on the bus, 14 of which were sent to the hospital.

School officials identified the bus as number 222. The crash took place near the intersection of Sharonbrook Drive and Sharon Road West in south Charlotte. South Meck is about a mile away.

“People in Charlotte are always speeding,” said Mariah, who lives near the crash site. “And police don’t do a damn thing.”

Neighbors who live by the curvy stretch of road said it’s problematic.

“The speed coming off this curb through this area is always high impact,” said Neighbor James Daniels. “I’m surprised it hasn’t happened sooner.”

“And they’re going 80 to 100 miles an hour,” added Mariah. “This is what happens when people don’t slow down.”

A dump truck collided with the CMS school bus head-on around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Basically, it sounded like an explosion,” Daniels said.

According to Charlotte Medic, around 17 people were treated on the scene.

“We had extensive problems that were noted when we arrived,” said Kenny Phillips, Charlotte Medic Operations Supervisor. “We had 17 or 18 different patients, we had 14 or 15 coming from the school bus.”

It took first responders about 30 minutes to get the CMS bus driver out. The dump truck driver took about an hour.

“Due to the high impact, we encountered some problems in the sheer nature of force and the amount of metal around the driver,” said Charlotte Fire Battalion Chief Michael Gerin.

“We were able to access the kids very quickly,” said Phillips. “And then get them separated so we could assess their injuries.”

School Bus 222 was heading to South Meck High School.

“I do know some people on that bus,” said South Meck Senior Valeria Cachay. “They’ve been in my classroom.”

“It’s a little unnerving,” added Daniels, whose grandson is a student at South Meck.

“I texted to see if he’s okay. He said he was on the bus next to them. I just hope all the kids are okay. I’m sure they’re all shook up.”

Neighbors are hoping people slow down.

“Think about the kids first when you come through here,” said Daniels. “The speed limit is 35 miles per hour. Especially during the morning when kids are getting on the bus, just slow down.”

“It’s a pretty tragic accident,” said a CMPD officer on the scene. “We are very fortunate we could get kids out of here and everyone out of harm’s way.”

The investigation into what caused the crash continues.