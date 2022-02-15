Road rage on Charlotte’s city streets becoming increasingly worrisome

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Road rage incidents are becoming increasingly more worrisome and more common on Charlotte’s city streets.

As the number of aggressive drivers increase, so do the number of incidents in our area.

Just this week, a road rage incident left a CATS bus driver dead.

Queen City News turned to law enforcement officials to find out what to do if you find yourself in a road rage situation.

If you feel threatened while driving and you’re worried about what might happen to you while behind the wheel, definitely avoid the urge to lay on the horn or brake check the person behind you.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers say it’s all about deescalating the situation.

“We have had calls where someone says, ‘I was involved in a road rage incident and the subject displayed a firearm,'” said NC Highway Patrol Master Trooper Ray Pierce.

Being involved in a road rage incident is a possibility that could become a reality on the road at any time.

“We get those calls in the Charlotte area daily,” said Pierce. “Being out on the road every day, the amount of aggressive driving and road rage incidents are definitely getting worse in Mecklenburg County.”

So, what do you do if you find yourself in a scary situation on the streets?

“Typically, we tell people to avoid being sucked into that aggressive driving behavior,” said Pierce. “If someone comes up and they’re driving aggressively, we tell people to put some distance between you and that aggressive driver who is already not happy.”

Troopers say it’s important to deescalate the situation.

“This day in age, you don’t know who you’re approaching,” said Pierce. “You don’t know whether they might have a firearm in the vehicle or their mental state.”

If someone is driving erratically, do your best to be the bigger person and the better driver.

“When you come across the road rage person, I know it’s tempting — but you’re going to escalate that situation by laying on the horn or giving that hand gesture,” Pierce said. “That could be the catalyst that makes it so that person does end up pulling out a firearm or does come into your lane of travel– causing an assault more or less.”

Be aware of your surroundings, and get as much distance as you can between yourself and the person you’re threatened by.

“If you pull over and they pull over behind you, my suggestion is to get back out on the highway,” said Pierce. “Don’t be a sitting duck or a victim. Don’t let them walk up to your vehicle and approach you at that point.”

If you’re on a two-lane roadway being closely followed, pull over and let the aggressive driver pass by.

If you happen to get stuck in a road rage situation, always be sure to call 911 or *47. Have a description of the driver and their vehicle ready.