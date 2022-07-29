CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — John Lewis, CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System, said the changes will be in effect until CATS hires more operators but some feel it will be a while before that happens.

The Charlotte Transportation Center is busy with people coming to and leaving uptown Charlotte. Recently it has been taking a little longer, as more drivers call out of work.

“I’ve waited at stops for like maybe an hour on end, just waiting for another bus to come through,” said a rider Sean after getting off a bus.

Lewis told the Metropolitan Transit Committee on a daily basis he is short 40 to 50 operators.

The temporary solution is to change the frequency of when busses run.

“The nine, no because that is probably the most frequent running route in the whole system,” added Sean.

Some scheduled trips will be eliminated, but now routes will be completely eliminated.

“Bring that level of service down to a reliable amount that we can meet on a day-to-day basis,” said Lewis.

It’s not a decision that sits well with everyone.

“You pay the drivers what they need,” said Wesley Hill, from Charlotte. “I’m pretty sure you won’t have a problem. Keeping drivers or getting drivers.”

CATS said they will monitor the bus routes each week and add scheduled trips back in when more drivers become available. For now, they are asking people to be patient as the labor issues work themselves out.

“We make do with what we can,” said Sean. “The times we’re living in, and you just adapt to it. But above all these are people with jobs. So, you’ve got to be patient with them and treat them with kindness.”

CATS workers will be holding public meetings next week at bus stops and the Charlotte Transit Center to inform riders of the changes.