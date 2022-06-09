CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the shooting death of a West Charlotte man back in April.

CMPD says the family of Brandon Adams-Jones is pleading with the community for information in the April 21 murder in the Ponderosa neighborhood.

"Don't be silent this time." – The family of Brandon Adams-Jones pleads with the community to come forward with information in his homicide case. Adams-Jones was fatally shot on April 21, 2022. He has a big support system that is confused & heartbroken. https://t.co/YQoEsrNPSe — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 9, 2022

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:43 p.m. in the 3000 block of Markland Drive. Officers said they found 29-year-old Adams-Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC.

Investigators say preliminary information shows that Adams-Jones was a victim in a drive-by shooting, but the motive is unclear and there are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. You can remain anonymous.