CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A retired Charlotte fire captain who was seriously injured in a hunting accident in Severy, Kansas earlier this month is back in the Queen City recovering.

The Charlotte Fire Department shared a video of Retired Charlotte Fire Captain Tripp Fincher landing safely in Charlotte on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Fincher was injured in a hunting accident on Sept. 3. He was initially airlifted for treatment to Wichita, Kansas where he underwent extensive surgery.

A fundraiser was established to help Fincher in his recovery and for physical rehabilitation.

Because of his extensive injuries, he can only travel by medical airplane. The funds being raised will help cover the cost of air travel, physical rehabilitation in Charlotte and any ancillary expenses Fincher and his family may incur. Charlotte Fire Department

Fincher joined Charlotte Fire in 1990 and graduated from Charlotte Fire recruit class 36.

In 2002, he was promoted to Captain and retired on May 11, 2019, after more than two decades of dedicated service, Charlotte Fire said.

Fincher raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for first responders and their families in their time of need and coordinated a myriad of fundraisers from golf outings to fish fries and barbecues.

Fincher was also team captain of Charlotte Fire Hockey and currently holds the title of captain emeritus for the team, Charlotte Fire said.

Donations can be mailed to Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation, 11809 Pheasant Lane, Charlotte NC 28277. Organizers ask that the words “FOR TRIPP” be written in the memo line on checks.