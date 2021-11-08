Fed Up: Residents ready to move over latest accident on Scaleybark Road

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A family is so afraid its house will be hit by a car, that the residents decided to move.

A car went smashing into the family’s fence and yard this weekend, for a third time this year.

The home sits at the corner of Scaleybark Road and Conway Avenue, in the Colonial Village neighborhood near Sedgefield.

The homeowners have been dealing with this headache too often.

“I haven’t slept,” said Michelle Taylor, who lives there. “Every time there’s a car, I hear it and wake up.”

It’s not a nightmare that continuously haunts Michelle Taylor, but a reality that keeps her up night after night.

“It’s sheer panic,” she said. “My biggest fear is that someone will not end up in the backyard, but in the house in one of my kids’ beds.”

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, a car came crashing into her yard. It destroyed the family’s fence, a playhouse for kids, a garden, and a picnic table.

“Across the board, it’s been more like six accidents where someone ended up in this general area,” said Taylor. “The road curves here at Scaleybark, so they missed the curve and brought the street sign across the street into our yard, went through the fence, playset, garden, picnic table, and ended up on the other side.”

She says the city needs to re-evaluate the road.

“The drivers drive over the bike lanes,” she said. “And if you’re going slow, you can correct yourself– but if you’re speeding, drunk, or it’s late at night– they miss it and come through our yard instead.”

She’s asked for stop signs, a traffic circle, and even a stoplight.

“How many more times until my kids are outside, or my dog is outside, or I’m outside cleaning up the mess of another accident and someone else comes in,” she said.

After living at the home for six years, it’s the reason the family is moving.

“I don’t want this to come to a point where we are talking to the city about someone being killed out here.”

FOX 46 reached out to CDOT, which said Scaleybark was significantly modified in 2016 to include features that were intended to lower speeds. CDOT says it will evaluate for a potentially lower speed limit.

Neighbors say the intersection also serves as a bus stop, so they want something done to make it safer.