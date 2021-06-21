Rent on the rise: Charlotte housing costs outpacing income increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Rental prices have reached the highest levels in two years, according to Realtor.com.

Jerry Jones has lived in a house in the Historic Wesley Heights neighborhood for 50 years. Recently, he said his monthly rent costs have surpassed $2,000.

“Oh shoot, that’s more money, more money right there,” Jones said.

Those looking for a one bedroom in Charlotte, will find available units online ranging from $1,170 to nearly $2,000 a month.

“Prices are still going to be going up given the strong demand that we have and the relatively limited supply,” Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said.

In May, the median month’s rate in the Charlotte area was $1,400 a month, according to Realtor.com, 10% more than last year.

“When we don’t have a lot of available units for people to live in, and people are looking for places to live, rents go up,” Hale said.

According to the City of Charlotte, housing costs have outpaced household income increases.

“If rents are increasing but wages are not increasing, then that is not only a problem for the households that we try to serve but generally that’s a problem for many households throughout the city,” Director of Housing and Neighborhoods Services Pamela Wideman said.

The city does not require developers to set aside a certain number of affordable units. Instead, it encourages buildings rezoning property to voluntarily offer cheaper apartments. Wideman said about 950 new units will soon be available for qualifying low-income families.