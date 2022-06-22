CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – They remember the four people who lost their lives every day, but on Wednesday, for the anniversary of a block party after a Juneteenth celebration that turned tragic, the community gathered together.

“It hits home because in the midst of it,” says Mario Black, organizer of the event. “And I question myself how did you make it out, why did you make it out.”

In the video, from two years ago, 181 shots were fired, people ran for cover, nine were hit by bullets, three people died from the shots fired, and one person died after being hit by a car.

“On the 22nd of every month I post their pictures and their names just so the community can see and just a reassurance to the families tI haven’t forgotten, and we haven’t forgotten,” added Black.

“This is still not easy for me and our family at all,” said Daniella Sharp, sister of one victim, Kelly Miller. “Keep us in your prayers and we just pray for justice one day.”

The group stopped at the area of the four people who died and called them by name: 29-year-old Kelly Miller, 28-year-old Christopher Gleaton, 31-year-old Dairyson Stevenson, and 39-year-old Jamaa Keon Cassell.

Organizers presented the family with a certificate of condolence from the city of Charlotte.

It’s been two years of grieving for those gone too soon, two years of wanting answers as well.

The reward for information leading to an arrest has been raised to over $40,000, but some wonder if that will be enough to make a person with information come forward.

“Don’t be afraid because these four victims didn’t deserve this,” added Sharp. “Nor did the other victims that had to endure bullets, running, and scared, and terror.