Remembering former Miss NC and Miss USA Cheslie Kryst after untimely death

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mental health issues can hit anyone, that even includes those who hold so much inspiration for others.

This past weekend, the Miss North Carolina pageant was held in High Point. Sadly, the woman who won that pageant in 2019 and inspired so many others to compete this year, died at the age of 30.

Cheslie Kryst was a Charlotte native who inspired many young women to walk across the pageant stage.

Most who knew Kryst described her as a light. They admired her strength and say they still can’t grasp what took place this past weekend.

“She was just so vibrant,” said Miss North Carolina USA Pageant Host Tim Tialdo. “When I say strong woman, I mean strong woman. Fierce is a good word to describe Chesley. The way she walked across the stage, you didn’t want to mess with her.”

Her beauty and grace lit up rooms she walked into.

“I think we are all struggling to think, ‘God, is there something we didn’t see or know that we could’ve helped her with? Did we miss something?'”

According to police, the Miss USA 2019 and “Extra” Correspondent jumped from a Manhattan apartment building Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I honestly just struggle with how this has ended,” said Tialdo. “And believing that’s how it ended. But reality has showed us a different story and if there’s an investigation, I hope we learn everything.”

Cheslie took to Instagram Sunday morning to share a final post. The caption read, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

If you or a loved one are struggling, you are not alone.