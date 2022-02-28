CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former Charlotte City Council member Claire Fallon passed away Sunday morning. Her family made the announcement on Facebook.

Fallon was just reappointed to another four-year term on the Gaston County Planning Board.

“I think anyone who dedicates themselves to planning contributes a lot, right?” said Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt. “It’s never a moment in time with planning. It’s the long term.”

She dedicated years of her life to making Charlotte and the surrounding cities better. She was also a staunch supporter of firefighters and emergency service workers.

“She served our city well,” said Charlotte City Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera. “We didn’t always agree, but I quickly learned to respect her passion, and I quickly learned to respect her knowledge,” she said.

Fallon commanded respect and was known for speaking her mind, even saying so in an interview years ago with anchor Brien Blakely.

“Did you ever know me not to say what I think?”

Fallon served on Charlotte’s City Council from 2011 to 2017 as a moderate democrat. Her family says the world has lost a very spirited and loved woman. Online, people described her as a strong woman, advocate for the people, a no-nonsense lady, and a Charlotte treasure.

“She was not afraid to tell you what she thought,” Eiselt said, “I can appreciate that!”

Fallon’s family tells Queen City News funeral services are set for Thursday at Gethsemane Cemetery on West Sugar Creek Road at 10:30 AM.