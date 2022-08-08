CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Many of us have been there, a flight delay or a canceled flight.

Trevor Madsen and his son are supposed to be on their way to New York from Denver, but his flight to New York was canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

“I can’t get a refund on my hotel in New York, so it’s a bad day,” added Madsen.

A passenger can request a refund if the flight is canceled or significantly delayed according to the passenger bill of rights, but it’s unclear what ‘significantly delayed’ means.

The Department of Transportation is trying to clarify the definition.

“This rule-making has been in the works for some time,” said United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. “We didn’t just wake up one morning and decide to do it. It’s one of a number of steps we’ve had underway.”

Under the DOT proposal, a significant delay is defined as a departure or arrival time off by three hours or more for domestic flights and six or more hours for an international flight.

Some other causes for a refund include changes to departure or arrival airport, an increase in the number of connections, or a change in aircraft resulting in a significant downgrade in the travel experience for the passenger.

“I’m encouraged by it,” said Sally Boyer before she boarded her plane to Buffalo. “But words without actions is kind of void as far as I’m concerned. I mean, they’ve got to prove that they are really doing something.”

The proposal wouldn’t go into effect for 90 days, and there will be a public hearing on August 22.

“We’re continuing to assess other measures we can take to improve the passenger experience,” added Buttigieg.

Madsen wishes the rules were in place now. He’s lost hundreds on a hotel in New York, and there’s no guarantee he will reach the Big Apple when the airline says so.

“I wish they would just give me a free flight voucher or give me a refund,” he said. “Not a good day for us, but we’ll make the best of it.”

If you want to comment on the proposal, click here for the DOT website.