CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gun crime suppression will be the focus of a Charlotte Police news conference Wednesday.

The event will be held virtually at 10:30 a.m.

Stolen guns have been a growing concern around Charlotte. Last week, a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy was shot by a suspect while trying to conduct a traffic stop. The deputy returned fire and shot the suspect, sending both men to the hospital. It was later determined the suspect was in possession of two stolen guns.

Stolen gun warrants issued for suspect who shot Meck County Sheriff deputy

The deputy is recovering at home after undergoing successful surgery at the hospital.