CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Central Avenue water and wastewater pipe repair project is complete. Now area business owners wait for the street to reopen to traffic.

With various projects on Central Avenue, the street seems to constantly be under construction. Area business owners are hoping this project will be the last of it.

“Sick of seeing all this construction and everything happening here on the road,” said Moo & Brew Bar Manager, James Corwin.

Throughout the years, Central Avenue at Hawthorne Lane has experienced closure after closure. Crews responsible for the repairs end up ripping up the asphalt to get to the core of the problem, shutting down the street in the process.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“I believe we initially heard it was going to be done last Friday, and they keep pushing it back further and further,” said Christina Katsanos, manager at Sanctuary Imports

On July 7, someone reported a missing manhole cover. An investigation uncovered a lot more.

“This is an old manhole that was made of brick and mortar,” said a rep with Charlotte Water. “The bricks were starting to crumble. The mortar was falling into the manhole. We also found that it was leaking, causing a spill and it became an emergency repair.”

Some wonder, however, if construction cones will forever line this street.

“I heard from one of the foremen,” Corwin said. “They were saying with the train that goes by all the time and the amount of people here, there’s a lot of shaking that goes on underground, so that doesn’t help fix anything over here,” he said.

The impact this time around seems to depend on the type of business.

“Just ready for it to be over with,” said barber Demetrius Ross, manager at The Duck’s Feet Preen and Co. “The main part is the parking for us,” he said.

“We’ve definitely gotten lots of calls that’re like, ‘oh, my gosh! How do I get in?’” said Katsanos.

“We haven’t really seen much of a decline in dinnertime sales, but lunch has been kind of hurting,” Corwin told QCN.

Charlotte water reps say the water and wastewater pipe repair is complete. They now have to repave the road, which the estimate will be complete by Wednesday night.