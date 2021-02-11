Rapper Lil Baby brings coat drive to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atlanta native and Grammy-nominated rapper ‘Lil Baby’ is holding a coat drive in Charlotte Thursday to bring warmth to families in need.

Last November, the rapper pledged $1.5 million in proceeds from his hit single “The Bigger Picture” for charity and philanthropic efforts. He has teamed up with local community members to give away one-thousand coats to those in need in Mecklenburg County.

Charlotte is the fifth major stop on Lil Baby’s Warm Winter Wishes Coat Drive.

The event will be held February 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arbor Glen Outreach Center.

Families in need can register here.

The coat drive is sponsored by 4PF, Quality Control Music and Goodr, Inc.