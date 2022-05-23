CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News’ interactive radar is tracking heavy rain and storms as they move across the Charlotte area Monday afternoon into the evening hours.

Showers and storms are likely as we kick off the work week with an unsettled pattern sticking around.

Temperatures are mild, sitting in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are possible as a low-pressure system approached from the southwest.

This system will travel along a stalled-out cold front that has set upshot over the Carolinas. Look to see afternoon showers and storms develop as this system approaches. Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 70s before some of the heaviest downpours develop.

Charlotte and surrounding areas will be under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Monday with the main threat being damaging winds and the potential for some localized flooding. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out as well as storms begin to mature after 3 PM.







Some lingering showers will stick around overnight into Tuesday. Much cooler conditions will be felt with highs being limited to the low 70s. Rain be mostly scattered and provide some relief to the continued drought conditions being felt across the state.

We’ll remain below normal throughout the week, peaking in the mid to upper 70s for much of the week. This time of year typically peaks in the low 80s.

Skies will open up and make way or mostly sunny skies and low to mid-80s for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Showers & Storms. High: 78.

Tonight: Cloudy with Lingering Showers. Low: 64.