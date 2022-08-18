CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queens University is officially in the big leagues!

The university played its first game ever as a Division I school, with the women’s soccer team taking on UNC-Wilmington.

Queens could not pull off a win, but they still made a goal, not in the game but as a new DI school.

Kick starting a new era; Queens University played its first game as a Division I school.

“DI is the biggest stage of competition,” said Mohamed Hegazy, a Queens alumnus.

“It’s exciting having all these people here and people looking at Queens,” said Jon Lau, Associate Head Swim Coach at Queens.

The Royals are now in the big leagues, joining universities like Chapel Hill, Duke, and Clemson in Division I.

They’re not in the same conference as those big names, but they could score significant recognition by moving from DII to DI.

“Queens is a hidden gem in the city of Charlotte,” said Lau.

“It means a lot for the university. It’s going to amplify who we are and what we do not only in Charlotte but regionally, nationally, globally,” said Cherie Swarthout, Queens University Athletic Director.

The new designation also means a lot to future college soccer players.

“I think it’d be really fun just to be able to play against people at other schools and compete with my friends and against the competition,” said Annie Brown, a young soccer player.

Brown, 11, has been playing since she was 5 or 6.

“Annie is my third soccer player, so it’s always great to come out and see what the next level looks like,” said Pete Brown, Annie’s father.

Even though Queens is in a league of its own, the university does not forget the ones who will come next.

“I think these girls are great role models for all the kids here,” said Pete Brown.

Queens is the second smallest Division I school. The university has 1700 students.