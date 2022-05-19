CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News was recognized with two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Chief Investigative reporter Jody Barr’s series of “Final Disrespects” series won for Investigative Reporting.

Additionally, Chief Transportation Correspondent Hawker Vanguard and photojournalist Tim Mullican were honored with an award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for their series of reports immediately following the Haiti earthquake.

