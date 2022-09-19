CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The stage is set as Quail Hollow Club prepares to welcome 160,000 fans.

Not to mention millions more who will watch the global competition on television.

Monday had a bit of everything. Crews were putting the finishing touches on facilities, sponsors getting a lay of the land, and even team USA getting an extra day of practice.

The nerves, however, won’t come from just the golfers.

“You talk about a billion people worldwide looking at your golf course and looking at the build, you know, it’s going to be a little nerve-wracking,” said Keith Wood, director of green and grounds. “They’re going to be a lot of eyeballs on what we do every day.”

Although Woods helped to host a PGA Tour event in the past, the President’s Cup is a whole new game.

Captain Love, I met with him about the same time last year, and he said, ‘we want the rough short, we want the fairways firm, so the ball rolls out, and we want the greens as fast as you can get them,'” Woods said.

While fans fawn over the players and the course, local artists are hoping to get noticed too.

I was actually shocked,” said artist Monique Luck. “I was like, ‘wait, what?’ I was pinching myself. ‘President’s Cup?'”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Luck is one of a handful of local artists who will have prints of their work on display around the course.

“It’s fabulous that they’re allowing local artists to connect on such a grand scale and to connect their art with people all over the world,” said Luck. “This is a phenomenal opportunity, and I’m really excited and grateful.”

Her piece called “surfaces” features the profile of a woman coming out of water.

Charlotte is soaking in this moment, the chance of a lifetime to host the President’s Cup.