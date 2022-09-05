CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mayor Vi Lyles outlined her top priorities for the Queen City at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. As she begins her third term, the mayor detailed her key goals and gave updates on her Racial Equity Initiative.

Queen City News Anchor Alicia Barnes sat down one-on-one with the mayor, prior to the event, to discuss her vision for the city.

Mayor Lyles says she has been an affordable housing advocate for more than 20 years and explained why it’s a personal goal.

“When I grew up, I went to a school, it was George Carver School. I remember so much that right across the street, there were shotgun houses and I had a best friend in one of those shotgun houses. When you walked into her house, you could see the dirt underneath it. That’s not that long ago. Housing makes a tremendous difference in the quality of life for a family. For me, when you have a place that you can call home, then you can start really doing other things,” Lyles said.

Mayor highlights top priorities, but no cameras allowed

On any given weekend in Charlotte, the streets are lined with mixed cultures. This past Saturday the Festival of India brought thousands to uptown Charlotte and so did the Charlotte FC game.

Mayor Lyles said while Charlotte is known for sports and entertainment, music festivals like Atlanta’s Music Midtown which brings in hundreds of thousands, could one day take center stage in the Queen City.

“You know, Charlotte can handle anything that we decide to do. That’s one of the first things,” Lyles said proudly. “Some of the most important country music singers have studios right here in the city and there are other people, look at Anthony Hamilton, who has a key to the city, and where he has lived here, all of his life.”

As Charlotte becomes more populated, so does the congestion on the roads. Mayor Lyles explains why the transit system needs to go from the planning stages to reality.

“I want people to understand that if we don’t change the way that we move people around the city and create a mass transit system that works for people to go to work and go home in a reasonable amount of time, then we will have a real problem,” she said. “We’ll have code red days in the summer where you don’t want your kids that have any kind of allergies to walk outside asthma healthcare. All of these things are related.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Lyles went on to state, “We have to have an understanding that we will not be able to continue to have one person in a car commuting for a two-hour block of time without having congestion.”

The Mayor is thinking outside the Charlotte metro area.

“I also wanna think about the person that’s driving from Fort Mill, South Carolina,” Lyles said. “Do you want to sit in I-77 traffic forever? Or can you get on a bus, get your laptop out, really do some work, read a book, whatever you need to have to make your morning commute better? We can make that happen for our citizens and residents.”