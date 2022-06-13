CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Let’s face it, today and this week is going to be hot.

“It’s hot! It’s very hot,” said Donnell Rasberry who was trying to beat the heat.

Some would say it feels like an oven outside already, but no matter the degree Fahrenheit, some are always dealing with the elements.

“I’ve been living in the elements so long that the heat doesn’t really bother me,” Rasberry said. “I’ve been outside most of my life, so the cold doesn’t bother me, the heat doesn’t bother me.”

Those without a home say the heat pales in comparison to the cold.

“There’s not a day really too hot for me,” one man told Queen City News. “I remember the cold nights I could sleep, so it’s not really too hot for me, so just stay hydrated.”

According to Roof Above, the numbers say it all.

“I do think that we see a little bit more people when it gets hot because at least people know they can come in and get inside,” said Randall Hitt, VP of Engagement for Roof Above.

When COVID shut down its indoor capabilities, Roof Above installed fans, misting units, outdoor water stations, and other facilities that are coming in handy right now. CATS is providing free transportation to Roof Above, area pools, libraries, and spray grounds now through Wednesday.

“Charlotte does have some places that will help keep you cool,” Rasberry said, “First Ward park has the water fountain that kicks the water up.”