One-on-one with Charlotte’s outgoing police chief

Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney is retiring effective July 1. He sat down for a Q&A session with Good Day Charlotte’s Brigida Mack.

Mack: Do you feel like you’re leaving the city and the police force better than you found it?

Putney: That’s the hope. I know we’re connected to kids more than before especially black kids who need to know us more. Everything else is dot dot dot and yet to be determined.

He says it’s clear, now more than ever with the current racial climate that there is still so much work to be done “I think it’s an opportunity to really define what we really want form our cops.”

But redefining may take a lot more than people realize.

“We throw out terms and I want to get to what they really mean. Meaning if we want reform, let’s have responsible reform that gives us the outcomes we need, which means some of the responsibilities cops have at their feet are going to need to be placed elsewhere. We can’t be mental health workers, social workers. We can’t be all things to all people.”

And, he points out the men and women in blue must also be willing to embrace change.

“If you’re not open to learning how to be better, you’re gonna be left behind.”

Putney learned that first hand after the Keith Lamont Scott shooting back in 2016. Unrest and riots gripped the Queen City in much the same way we’ve seen over the past several weeks.

“We’re better. We made some reforms but we’ve still got work to do as we talked about with race relations.”

Mack: How do we do that?

“You drop your guard and you open your mouth and you open your heart. You talk and then you listen. Pretty simple. And then after that you act.”

And putting words into action is exactly what Putney plans to do as he moves forward.

“After 2016, we started Envision Academy. 20 kids, young kinds – mostly black. We wanted to give them the access and opportunity this community has to offer. We’ve tripled the size of our initiative and it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”