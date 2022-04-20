CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Police have launched an undercover GPS tracking system and say they are working closely with the District Attorney’s Office to keep repeat offenders off the streets, the department said during a Wednesday news conference.

Detectives say more specifically there has been an uptick in repeat offenders breaking into unlocked vehicles and stealing guns.

Charlotte Police Detective Luke Rahal said that during one incident near Huntersville two vehicles were broken into, both of which were unlocked and two guns and multiple credit cards were stolen from the vehicles. Video surveillance showed two suspects and both, who were repeat offenders, were arrested at a later date, Rahal said. One of those suspects, 19-year-old Robert Liddell, has since been released and the other, 20-year-old Thomas Lindsay, remains in custody.

Cpt. Brett Balamucki also spoke and said undercover operatives are using a device similar to a tablet or cellphone placed inside a vehicle that uses GPS tracking to detect thefts. Just two weeks ago one of those vehicles parked on S. Tryon St. was broken into and bike officers were able to track down the suspect in real-time. 40-year-old Dennis Rann was arrested, his 11th time in custody since 2019.

Balamucki said a recent officer-involved shooting in Hickory Grove involved a suspect who had a stolen gun.

239 guns have been stolen from vehicles in 2022, 66% of those were taken out of unlocked cars, many of those crimes at hotels, bars, and nightclubs, data showed.