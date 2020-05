CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd have stopped traffic on I-277 in uptown Charlotte Saturday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are attempting to move the crowd off of the interstate.

Happening now: Protesters now taking over I-277, which is shut down; dozens of CMPD officers on bicycles and now riot gear now working to clear them out. @FOX46News #georgefloyd pic.twitter.com/hXjjzfocgL — Matt Grant (@MattGrantFOX46) May 31, 2020

They’ve asked those participating to move or they could be taken into custody.

FOX 46 observed some protesters becoming extremely emotional and stopping multiple times from heat exhaustion. Others stopped to help by fanning and praying over them.

