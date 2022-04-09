CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two black-owned businesses in the Charlotte area have joined forces to help other businesses find success in the Carolinas. Project Amplify is using the power of social media to give these businesses free advertising and exposure.



BatteryXchange, a Concord-based company that creates portable phone chargers for public use, teamed up with a business directory called CLT Black-Owned to help create Project Amplify. Right now the first phase of the project is ongoing and features three area black-owned businesses.



The TFC Barbell Club is one of the businesses featured right now. The first brick-and-mortar location opened in early 2020 when a former warehouse was divided and subleased. The black-owned gym took over one of the spaces.

Owner Jess James has been a personal trainer since 2017. This is her first brick-and-mortar business. Opening the gym came naturally.

“I have been a powerlifter since I was 14. So I knew one thing about me is I would be in the health and wellness industry for sure,” said James.

Much like a workout, getting to the point where she is now didn’t come without some challenges.

“Whenever you have a big undertaking when you are going to be putting in a lot of cash as it relates to brick and mortar and overhead, you are definitely nervous, but in order to have success you have to take big risks,” said James.

The risk was bigger than she imagined. Three weeks after opening, the gym shut down during the COVID lockdown.

Now the gym is on the rebound as it’s featured in the CLT Black-Owned business directory for free for a year. The plan is part of Project Amplify.

“Organizations like that are really able to expose the companies who don’t really have a leg up in advertising and marketing,” said James.

Opportunities like Project Amplify allow new businesses to flourish, so owners can then spread their experience to others who are just starting out. “I would say just start small. Go piece by piece, take it day by day, don’t quit your job and just be smart about it,”

