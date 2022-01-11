Progressive project aims to solve ‘food deserts’ and insecurity in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County Commissioners are mulling over whether or not to invest $3 million in a new concept for the county, a local foods production and distribution center.

The new site could be along S. Hoskins Rd. in West Charlotte, an area residents say could use a facelift.

“It’s definitely an up-and-coming area,” said Corbin Mulheron. “That’s what we like to call it.”

Janice Alston said, “This seems OK. Sometimes you got people just like you do everywhere else that’s bad and coming in where they don’t belong.”

Recent crime stats show burglary, larceny, auto theft, fraud and other incidents in the past few days, but this project is bringing new hope.

Carolina Farm Trust wants to transform the property into a local food production and distribution center.

“That would be really great! They need something like that,” said Alston.

The buildings at 511 S. Hoskins Road would house a commercial kitchen, grocery store, meat processing area and tackle food insecurity and food deserts.

“I wish there was a store like a grocery store that’s like walking distance,” Alston said.

Mulheron added, “I’ve talked about it with some of my family and friends. Technically this is a food desert, so that’s definitely something we would need.”

The project would have outdoor green space for an urban farm and open-air market.

Neighbors say the project would add value to their community, but it will come at a cost.

Carolina Farm Trust is requesting that $3 million from the county, but once up and running claims it’ll be self-sustaining.

Commissioners hope to vote on the project next Wednesday.