CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In the center of Charlotte’s continuously expanding Uptown, a white house nestled between buildings has stood the test of time.

“This molding for example that has that shape, when I bought the house that looked like a blob because it has hundreds of years of painting,” Lucia Zapata Griffith said.

With decades of architectural experience under her belt, Lucia purchased The Morrison House in 1999 to preserve it.

Over time, she added small upgrades to enhance the property, but kept the 150-year-old layout, floors, and frames untouched.

“Doing this, I said, ‘Ah, shoot.’ The house was under-utilized because [of] my office, I didn’t need much space, but I didn’t want to modify it for other businesses like somebody wanted to do a spa, they wanted to do a lot of plumbing, I said no, we need to keep it like it is,” Lucia said.

Around 2018, the property was turned into what it is known as today: Poplar Tapas Wine & Spirits

“Our neighbors are our best friends. They are very supportive, and it became a neighborhood spot,” Lucia said.

While everyone has a favorite spot to eat, few are willing to spend money to keep it in business. Recently, when Lucia put the property up for sale, two couples that are customers and neighbors purchased it.

“I’m really excited they bought it. I mean I passed the torch,” Lucia said. “I think the stars aligned, so I think it’s going to good hands.”

While Lucia will no longer be an owner of the property, she is going to be a tenant and continue to run the restaurant.