Postponed again: Garth Brooks’ sold-out Charlotte concert pushed to September

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree’s Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fans of country music star Garth Brooks will now have to wait until September to join with their other friends in low places at the sold-out concert at Bank of America Stadium.

The new concert date has been scheduled for September 25, Brooks’ representatives announced Monday.

This marks the fourth time the sold-out Stadium Tour show has been delayed due to COVID-19.

The concert was originally scheduled for May 2, 2020, and sold out all 74,000 tickets within 90 minutes.

The show was then rescheduled to June 13 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. Brooks’ promotor announced in May that the concert would be moved to October 10. Then again, the show was pushed to April 10.

All tickets that were previously purchased will be honored for the September event.

The concert will be Brooks’ one and only show in the Carolinas as part of this tour.