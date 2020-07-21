More pandemic cancellations: Festival in the Park; 24 Hours of Booty goes virtual

The popular “Festival in the Park” in Charlotte’s Freedom Park has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The event takes place every year at the end of September and features food vendors, music, as well as art displays and entertainment for all ages.

The Virus recently caused the cancellation of the Renaissance Festival. All of the big concerts that were supposed to take place this summer in the city including the Rolling Stones and Billy Joel have been postponed.

Visitors to the 3-day event typically exceed 85,000 and in 2017 an estimated 140,000 people attended the festival, the festival says.

The first year of the festival was 1964.

“While we regret the circumstances, we believe this is the best decision as our community continues to navigate an unprecedented health crisis”, said Mark Boone, president of the Festival’s board of directors. “We look forward to inviting everyone back to Freedom Park for Charlotte’s long-standing community celebration of visual and performing artists in September 2021.”

In addition to the festival, the popular cycling event held in Dilworth, 24 Hours of Booty, has been canceled.

RELATED VIDEO:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android