CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Local police in and around Charlotte-Mecklenburg are stepping up security at elementary schools following Tuesday’s massacre in Texas.

A gunman entered a classroom at an elementary school in Uvalde, which is not far from San Antonio, and shot and killed 19 students and two teachers.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said increased patrol units will be present around schools.

“Today our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and officers in Uvalde, Texas who suffered loss from such a senseless act of gun violence,” Chief Jennings wrote on social media. “We are increasing patrols in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region around our schools.”

The gunman in Uvalde was killed by authorities who responded to the scene. He is accused of fatally shooting his grandmother during an incident shortly before he entered onto school grounds.

A CMPD patrol car could be seen on Wednesday right outside Whitewater Elementary School.