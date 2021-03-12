Man peacefully surrenders after pulling gun on Charlotte firefighters during response call, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has peacefully surrendered to police after pulling a gun on responding Charlotte firefighters Friday during an emergency response call, CMPD said. The incident triggered an hours-long standoff with authorities, closing down multiple local roads.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the ordeal began around 11:00 a.m. when emergency crews were called to check the welfare of a driver who was ‘passed out’ behind the wheel in the middle of the road.

As Charlotte firefighters got close to the vehicle, that’s when CMPD says the driver of the car pointed a gun at the emergency response team. The firefighters quickly backed away from the vehicle.

CMPD and SWAT responded to the scene and said a gun was observed on the dashboard inside the vehicle. They made attempts to communicate with the man for hours at a safe distance.

Authorities said the Providence Road intersection with McKee Road and Ballantyne Commons Parkway was shut down during this time. I-485 at Providence Road was also closed.

Heavy traffic was reportedly backed up onto I-485. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

“CMPD’s SWAT Team is near the 5100 block of McKee Road in reference to an armed subject call for service. The area is contained and there is no immediate threat. Please avoid the area while they work to de-escalate the situation,” CMPD’s Alert System said Friday afternoon.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The suspect surrendered peacefully and was eventually taken into custody Friday afternoon, CMPD said. No word on his charges at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.