CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The headlines in the last few weeks haven’t shown Charlotte in the best light: A group slams a car into a gun shop in hopes of stealing what’s inside, a deputy shot while conducting a traffic stop and a bus driver shot and killed during a road rage incident. The suspect, in that case, is still at large.

His mother, Sylvia Rivera, spoke shortly after the shooting saying, “Please anybody if you know anything, say something. This animal has to be taken off the street.”

Ethan Rivera’s family is now the statistic CMPD is trying to lower. They’re laser-focused on preventing the next crime involving guns.

“This year as a department, we’re up 22% in guns seized,” said Lieutenant Steve Fischbach. “Taken off the street. Taken out of the hands of criminals and juveniles.”

Today, CMPD’s Crime Gun Suppression team announced they seized 11 guns and arrested six people. Their operation started on Panorama Avenue.

“We were out specifically targeting this group,” said Lieutenant Andy Royston. “They were known violent offenders suspected of multiple shootings into occupied properties, so they were on our radar.”

CMPD says an investigation at Panorama Ave. led them to another property on Haversham Ct. In all, detectives also seized drugs and tens of thousands of dollars. They say this month, violent crime is up 12% as compared to 2021 and aggravated assaults are up 20% since this time last year.

“In total from this group we seized 11 firearms in less than a month and that’s very troubling to us,” Lieutenant Royston said.