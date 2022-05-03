CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Stephanie Snipes, 57, was last seen leaving her home near The Arboretum Shopping Center in Charlotte on March 27, 2022.

CMPD said she was last seen driving away in her black 2013 Chevrolet Impala with a temporary NC paper tag. The glass from the driver’s side door mirror was missing at the time she left, they said.

Snipes is described as 5’2″ tall with a small build. She has long blond hair and blue eyes, police said.

Snipes has not made contact with family or friends since leaving and her loved ones are concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.