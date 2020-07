Missing 17-year-old girl last seen walking dog in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl and her dog.

Jewel Iriana McKie, 17, left her home on Simsbury Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12 with her poodle Leo and has not been seen by her family since.

This behavior is highly irregular of Jewel and her family is concerned for her safety, police said.

Jewel is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be in the area of Simsbury Road in Charlotte.

Jewel was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with dark pants, police said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Anyone with information on Jewel’s whereabouts is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911 immediately.