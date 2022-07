CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from the area.

Aliyah Laney, 15, was last seen in the 700 block of Providence Square Drive in Charlotte on Sunday, July 17, around 8:30 p.m.

CMPD said her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.