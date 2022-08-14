CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly shooting at an apartment complex near the Cotswold community in July is now being classified as a justified homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Sunday.

Officers responded to the incident around 3 a.m. near 900 McAlway Road near the Cotswold neighborhood. 23-year-old Johnny Green was found inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

CMPD said following the investigation detectives and the DA’s office both concurred that this was a justified homicide and that no charges will be sought.

Officers said they were not searching for any suspects at the time.

Operations command, victim services, the DA’s Office, Medic, and CFD were among the departments that responded to both scenes. Det. Akers was handling the case.