CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials are on the scene of a deadly incident in east charlotte Monday morning.

Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 9:30 a.m. near 12200 Downy Birch Road. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.