Attached is photo of firearm used by suspect and recovered by officers. Courtesy: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was hit by gunfire during an officer-involved shooting in west Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to CMPD.

Officers say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the Food Lion on Tukaseegee Road.

Reports say the suspect was armed during a robbery of the Food Lion, and officers were dispatched after calls for service.

Upon arrival, the suspect shot multiple times at officers and they returned fire, striking the suspect.

He was rushed to the hospital by MEDIC with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the shootout.

Information is still extremely limited and this story will be updated as it becomes available.