16-year-old boy killed in S. Tryon Street homicide investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway in southwest Charlotte Friday afternoon after a man was found shot dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said officers responded to an area near the 7700 block of South Tryon Street around 12:30 p.m. on Friday where they found a man, later identified as Elijah Riggan, 16, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

CSI, victim services, operations command, CFD, crime stoppers, and the DA’s officer were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect yet and this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.