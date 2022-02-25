CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman who was recently diagnosed with early-onset dementia and left her home to pick up a relative at the airport is missing, CMPD said.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 53-year-old Chiwon Monique Sadler.

Sadler left her home en route to Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday afternoon, Feb. 25, to pick up a relative but never made it to the airport. She is driving a 2017 red Ford Fusion with a NC paper dealer-tag in the rear window (left side), police said.

Sadler was last seen wearing a brown and black checkered dress with black tights and black shoes. She has long red dreadlocks. She is 5’4″ tall and approximately 200 pounds, CMPD said.

Sadler was recently diagnosed with early-onset dementia and has been suffering from confusion and memory issues, police said. A Silver Alert is being requested through the NC Department of Public Safety.

Sadler’s family is concerned with her wellbeing.

Anyone with information about Sadler’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.