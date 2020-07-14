Police arrest suspect in BP gas station murder

Charlotte
Charlotte police have made an arrest in Saturday’s deadly shooting at a BP gas station on WT Harris.

Tyrese Best-Edmonds, 25, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Allen Smith, 52.

Smith was sitting inside his vehicle when police say Best-Edmonds fired shots inside the vehicle around 9:45 p.m. It is still unclear if Allen was being targeted or not.

CPR was performed on the scene but ultimately was unsuccessful and Allen was pronounced dead.

This investigation remains open.

