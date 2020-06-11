Police: 5 arrested after protesters block traffic, fire truck on I-277

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Five people have been arrested after protesters blocked traffic Wednesday night on I-277, including a fire truck, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The incident happened Wednesday night on the 13th day CMPD facilitated protests in the city.

Around 5 p.m., a group of about 150 people gathered at Marshall Park for a food drive, police said. At 6:15 p.m., the demonstrators marched through the uptown area, delivering food to two separate locations. The group then marched to Romare Bearden Park for a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m.

Around 11:20 p.m., a group of about 20 protesters illegally walked onto I-277 at the 4th Street Ramp and moved construction barrels and cones from the roadside and placed them across the roadway to deliberately block traffic, police said.

At least 70 vehicles, including a Charlotte Fire Department Engine 42, were blocked by the dangerous and illegal actions of these protesters, CMPD said.

When officers arrived, the protesters fled, and the roadway was cleared of the demonstrators within six minutes, police said. By 11:30 p.m., officers, with the help of a driver, had removed the debris from the road and traffic was able to flow freely.

Five suspects were quickly identified and arrested due to this illegal activity, police said.

Katherine Jean Wolff, 33, Michael Scott Howard, 24, Brandy Nicole Webb, 27, Kristie Puckett Williams, 40, and Gloria Merriweather, 28, were all charged with Impeding Traffic.

Protests remained lawful throughout the day Wednesday, no officers were injured, no dispersal orders were issued and there was no use of Riot Control Agents, CMPD said.