CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – You’ll likely see more electric vehicle charging stations popping up across North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper made a stop in Charlotte Thursday afternoon to see the sight of a new charging station attached to a light pole in North Charlotte off Beatties Ford Road.

“We are excited about projects like this that pull in the private sector,” said Cooper. “And we will continue to build electric vehicle infrastructure across North Carolina.”

Cooper joined Mayor Vi Lyles to express their hopes to expand EV charging infrastructure across the state.

The biggest question for the Mayor: why this specific location?

“You know, sometimes there’s an assumption that because of a neighborhood’s overall median income, there’s not someone that would really utilize something like this,” Lyles said. “We’re going to unite behind the idea that every opportunity should have the same quality of life, values, and environment than anyone else has.”

The newest charging station is attached to a light pole, known as “Pole-Volt.” It uses the street light as the sole source of energy for charging, instead of having to run underground wiring.

The hope is to have more of these charging stations pop up across the state.

“We will be getting $109 million from the bipartisan infrastructure federal bill coming to North Carolina,” said Cooper. “We will be able to leverage a lot more.”

The cost of this specific charging station is about $10,000. Duke Energy and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte are helping fund that.